Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) At $1.74: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw 2.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at $0.17 or 10.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $379.41M. That closing price of URG’s stock is at a discount of -23.56% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 44.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.83%, in the last five days URG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $1.74 price level, adding 4.92% to its value on the day. Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.92% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) showed a performance of 37.01% in past 30-days.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ur-Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.29% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.80% during past 5 years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.53% institutions for Ur-Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at URG for having 8.89 million shares of worth $15.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, which was holding about 8.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.77 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.91 million shares of worth $15.5 million or 4.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.