U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG), 57.02% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.77 trading at $0.7 or 11.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.62M. That closing price of USEG’s stock is at a discount of -105.61% from its 52-week high price of $13.92 and is indicating a premium of 57.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.53%, in the last five days USEG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $6.77 price level, adding 6.49% to its value on the day. U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 107.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.43% in past 5-day. U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) showed a performance of 93.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38110.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -35.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 26.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.14% for stock’s current value.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -473.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.48% institutions for U.S. Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at USEG for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 95307.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 77059.0 shares of worth $0.28 million or 1.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 73509.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.