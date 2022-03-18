Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Plunges -13.51% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 30.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.29 trading at $0.41 or 10.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.82B. That closing price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -29.6% from its 52-week high price of $5.56 and is indicating a premium of 38.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.57%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $4.29 price level, adding 14.54% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 55.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.51% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 18.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.13 million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.62% while that of industry is 39.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $657.02 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $643.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.88% institutions for Transocean Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 51.6 million shares of worth $142.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 47.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $131.17 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32.62 million shares of worth $90.02 million or 4.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $43.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.