The 12-Month Price Target For Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Is Now $9.00.

In last trading session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw 2.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at $0.11 or 4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.92B. That closing price of CZOO’s stock is at a discount of -325.98% from its 52-week high price of $10.82 and is indicating a premium of 13.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days CZOO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $2.54 price level, adding 5.93% to its value on the day. Cazoo Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -57.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.31% in past 5-day. Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) showed a performance of -43.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.3 million shares which calculate 13.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -254.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -159.84% for stock’s current value.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 176.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 204.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 176.02% institutions for Cazoo Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CZOO for having 34.43 million shares of worth $207.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 29.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc, which was holding about 22.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.23 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $3.91 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.