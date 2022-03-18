TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $7.71?

In last trading session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.71 trading at $0.3 or 4.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $770.85M. That closing price of WULF’s stock is at a discount of -386.25% from its 52-week high price of $37.49 and is indicating a premium of 47.73% from its 52-week low price of $4.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 360.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.05%, in the last five days WULF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $7.71 price level, adding 26.08% to its value on the day. TeraWulf Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.04% in past 5-day. TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) showed a performance of -39.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.70% during past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.87% institutions for TeraWulf Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.