TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Up 5.70% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.48 trading at $0.04 or 0.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.97B. That most recent trading price of TGNA’s stock is at a discount of -2.49% from its 52-week high price of $23.04 and is indicating a premium of 26.96% from its 52-week low price of $16.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.18%, in the last five days TGNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the stock touched $22.48 price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. TEGNA Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.26% in past 5-day. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) showed a performance of 5.70% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.31% for stock’s current value.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TEGNA Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.28% while that of industry is 3.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.40% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $794.43 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $800.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $727.05 million and $732.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.30% while estimating it to be 9.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

TGNA Dividends

TEGNA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.96% institutions for TEGNA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TGNA for having 26.37 million shares of worth $489.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $433.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.28 million shares of worth $116.57 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.