Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) At $2.40: What To Do?

In last trading session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at $0.57 or 31.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.46M. That closing price of TKAT’s stock is at a discount of -2987.92% from its 52-week high price of $74.11 and is indicating a premium of 35.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 31.15%, in the last five days TKAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -40.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.81% in past 5-day. Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) showed a performance of -12.73% in past 30-days.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -34.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $304k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2019. Company posted $2.38 million and $3.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -87.20% while estimating it to be 42.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.10% during past 5 years.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.54% institutions for Takung Art Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TKAT for having 0.61 million shares of worth $4.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.94 million.

On the other hand, iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1507.0 shares of worth $9087.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 863.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6541.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.