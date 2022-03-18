Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Has Risen 42.98% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.68 trading at -$0.25 or -1.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.56B. That most recent trading price of SBSW’s stock is at a discount of -16.97% from its 52-week high price of $20.68 and is indicating a premium of 36.93% from its 52-week low price of $11.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.37%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $17.68 price level, adding 2.64% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s shares saw a change of 42.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.82% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of 15.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.97% for stock’s current value.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sibanye Stillwater Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.91% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 85.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.03%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.92% institutions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. AQR Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SBSW for having 7.74 million shares of worth $95.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Condire Management, LP, which was holding about 4.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.77 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.25 million shares of worth $27.77 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.1 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.