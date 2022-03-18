Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $57.36?

In last trading session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.36 trading at $1.21 or 2.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.78B. That closing price of FOUR’s stock is at a discount of -81.5% from its 52-week high price of $104.11 and is indicating a premium of 32.22% from its 52-week low price of $38.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.15%, in the last five days FOUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $57.36 price level, adding 0.09% to its value on the day. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.70% in past 5-day. Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) showed a performance of -0.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.93 million shares which calculate 6.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.83% for stock’s current value.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shift4 Payments Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.22% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 311.10% in the current quarter and calculating 238.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $382.03 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $389.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $210.9 million and $239.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.10% while estimating it to be 62.80% for the next quarter.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 118.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 118.11% institutions for Shift4 Payments Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FOUR for having 4.25 million shares of worth $329.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $300.58 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.05 million shares of worth $158.83 million or 3.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.63 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $102.95 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.