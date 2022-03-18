Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Is Down -14.24 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.12 or 21.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.14M. That closing price of SCPS’s stock is at a discount of -2670.83% from its 52-week high price of $19.95 and is indicating a premium of 20.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 145.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.43%, in the last five days SCPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 14.59% to its value on the day. Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.82% in past 5-day. Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) showed a performance of -14.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1566.67% for stock’s current value.

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.85% institutions for Scopus BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SCPS for having 2.1 million shares of worth $3.43 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.59 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 70866.0 shares of worth $0.29 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65951.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.