Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Is Currently -16.37% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw 7.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.76 trading at $0.25 or 0.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $55.83B. That most recent trading price of SLB’s stock is at a discount of -16.37% from its 52-week high price of $46.27 and is indicating a premium of 38.33% from its 52-week low price of $24.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 16.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Schlumberger Limited (SLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.63%, in the last five days SLB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $39.76 price level, adding 5.49% to its value on the day. Schlumberger Limited’s shares saw a change of 31.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.96% in past 5-day. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) showed a performance of -1.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.03% for stock’s current value.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Schlumberger Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.91% while that of industry is 39.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.44 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.90%.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 21 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.28% institutions for Schlumberger Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SLB for having 119.85 million shares of worth $3.59 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 111.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.34 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39.87 million shares of worth $1.19 billion or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.16 billion in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.