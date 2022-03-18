Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Drops -76.73% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $6.95?

In last trading session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.95 trading at $0.57 or 8.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That closing price of SANA’s stock is at a discount of -386.33% from its 52-week high price of $33.80 and is indicating a premium of 27.05% from its 52-week low price of $5.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.93%, in the last five days SANA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $6.95 price level, adding 0.14% to its value on the day. Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.80% in past 5-day. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) showed a performance of -3.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -475.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.5% for stock’s current value.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sana Biotechnology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.93% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.90% in the current quarter and calculating 49.30% increase in the next quarter.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.91% institutions for Sana Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at SANA for having 34.24 million shares of worth $771.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 11.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $252.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.46 million shares of worth $58.93 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $54.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.