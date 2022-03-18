Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Is -15.17% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.1623?

In last trading session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at -$0.04 or -4.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.19M. That closing price of SFET’s stock is at a discount of -97.8% from its 52-week high price of $1.80 and is indicating a premium of 47.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 651.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.45%, in the last five days SFET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 30.53% to its value on the day. Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of 27.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.17% in past 5-day. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) showed a performance of 26.95% in past 30-days.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Safe-T Group Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.43% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.04% institutions for Safe-T Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SFET for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 34029.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24160.0.