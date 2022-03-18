Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Drops -0.87 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.68 trading at $0.19 or 3.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $511.65M. That closing price of RUBY’s stock is at a discount of -480.46% from its 52-week high price of $32.97 and is indicating a premium of 29.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 665.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.46%, in the last five days RUBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $5.68 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.87% in past 5-day. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) showed a performance of -1.39% in past 30-days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.24% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.00% in the current quarter and calculating -13.70% decrease in the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.28% institutions for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at RUBY for having 38.51 million shares of worth $372.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 42.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $130.49 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.81 million shares of worth $59.41 million or 5.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $54.85 million in the company or a holder of 3.41% of company’s stock.