Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Is Down -27.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.35 or 28.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.61M. That closing price of REVB’s stock is at a discount of -610.06% from its 52-week high price of $11.29 and is indicating a premium of 45.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 28.23%, in the last five days REVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 13.11% to its value on the day. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.57% in past 5-day. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) showed a performance of -27.73% in past 30-days.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.61% institutions for Revelation Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at REVB for having 0.84 million shares of worth $8.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 0.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.98 million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29221.0 shares of worth $0.3 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3382.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34496.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.