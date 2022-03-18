Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Gained 5.40% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.25 trading at $1.59 or 28.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $355.79M. That most recent trading price of RENT’s stock is at a discount of -241.66% from its 52-week high price of $24.77 and is indicating a premium of 39.72% from its 52-week low price of $4.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 704.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 28.09%, in the last five days RENT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $7.25 price level, subtracting -0.83% to its value on the day. Rent the Runway Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.40% in past 5-day. Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) showed a performance of -8.56% in past 30-days.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.17 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.26% institutions for Rent the Runway Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund is the top institutional holder at RENT for having 1.12 million shares of worth $19.29 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 1.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) International Fds-Global Growth Stock Fd, which was holding about 41164.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.71 million.