Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Has Risen By -20.80 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) saw 2.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at $0.62 or 34.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $81.19M. That most recent trading price of RDBX’s stock is at a discount of -1029.46% from its 52-week high price of $27.22 and is indicating a premium of 33.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 616.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 34.64%, in the last five days RDBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, subtracting -11.8% to its value on the day. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.25% in past 5-day. Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) showed a performance of -20.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -563.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -107.47% for stock’s current value.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.38 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 131.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.34% institutions for Redbox Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at RDBX for having 2.81 million shares of worth $20.85 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 22.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Omni Partners US LLC, which was holding about 1.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $2.99 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.