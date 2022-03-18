Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Adds 38.03% In A Week: Whatâ€™s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.04 or 4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $247.31M. That closing price of QDâ€™s stock is at a discount of -222.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.16 and is indicating a premium of 35.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qudian Inc. (QD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.26%, in the last five days QD remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Qudian Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 1.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.03% in past 5-day. Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) showed a performance of -1.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.39 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.11. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -625.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -625.51% for stockâ€™s current value.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.50% in the current quarter and calculating -42.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -44.90% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $112.01 million and $79.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -53.10% while estimating it to be -41.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -67.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.33%.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.86% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 29.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.15% institutions for Qudian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at QD for having 7.63 million shares of worth $11.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.03% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., which was holding about 7.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.63 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRÃ¯Â¿Â½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.48 million shares of worth $6.54 million or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.36 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.19% of companyâ€™s stock.