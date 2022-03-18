PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) Declines -108.80% In 2022; Are Investors Attracted By Its $1.46 Price?

In last trading session, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at $0.13 or 9.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.92M. That closing price of PED’s stock is at a discount of -67.12% from its 52-week high price of $2.44 and is indicating a premium of 36.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.77%, in the last five days PED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $1.46 price level, adding 15.12% to its value on the day. PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares saw a change of 37.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.61% in past 5-day. PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) showed a performance of 8.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.56% for stock’s current value.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PEDEVCO Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 350.00% while that of industry is 23.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.50% during past 5 years.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.05% institutions for PEDEVCO Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PED for having 0.6 million shares of worth $0.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.64 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $0.68 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.