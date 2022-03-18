Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Rises 4.05%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.60 trading at $0.14 or 4.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $622.12M. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -316.39% from its 52-week high price of $14.99 and is indicating a premium of 20.83% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ouster Inc. (OUST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.05%, in the last five days OUST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $3.60 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Ouster Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.78% in past 5-day. Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) showed a performance of 11.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.28 million shares which calculate 4.62 days to cover the short interests.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.88% institutions for Ouster Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tao Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at OUST for having 11.25 million shares of worth $58.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.3 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.6 million shares of worth $18.7 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.