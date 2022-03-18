Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) Has Recovered 27.5% So Far, But Another -175.0% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw 3.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at $0.01 or 1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $199.05M. That closing price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -90.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 27.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.22%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 21.1% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 22.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.03% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) showed a performance of 22.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.77 million shares which calculate 4.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -175.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -175.0% for stock’s current value.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.20% during past 5 years.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.77% institutions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NAK for having 31.86 million shares of worth $10.39 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 13.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.53 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.11 million shares of worth $6.08 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.