Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Has Recovered -43.77% To Date, But An Additional -108.76% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw 2.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at $0.04 or 2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $375.33M. That closing price of NAT’s stock is at a discount of -108.76% from its 52-week high price of $4.05 and is indicating a premium of 27.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.11%, in the last five days NAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 11.42% to its value on the day. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares saw a change of 14.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.42% in past 5-day. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) showed a performance of 34.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.31 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -157.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.06% for stock’s current value.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nordic American Tankers Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.94% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.13 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.60% during past 5 years.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.09%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.06 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.89%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.02% institutions for Nordic American Tankers Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NAT for having 9.27 million shares of worth $23.73 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 5.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.25 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.12 million shares of worth $8.17 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.64 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.