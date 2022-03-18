nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Currently -78.94% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.39 trading at $3.1 or 7.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.86B. That closing price of NCNO’s stock is at a discount of -78.94% from its 52-week high price of $79.43 and is indicating a premium of 15.18% from its 52-week low price of $37.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 873.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For nCino Inc. (NCNO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.51%, in the last five days NCNO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $44.39 price level, adding 14.19% to its value on the day. nCino Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.89% in past 5-day. nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) showed a performance of -7.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 5.75 days to cover the short interests.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that nCino Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.08% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.16 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $75.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.50%.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.37% institutions for nCino Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.