Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Shares Rise 17.22% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.24 trading at $0.06 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $353.62M. That closing price of MRSN’s stock is at a discount of -332.31% from its 52-week high price of $18.33 and is indicating a premium of 17.22% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days MRSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $4.24 price level, adding 5.78% to its value on the day. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.20% in past 5-day. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) showed a performance of 3.16% in past 30-days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.22% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -59.50% in the current quarter and calculating -34.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -97.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $240k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $10k and $11k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.80% during past 5 years.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.50% institutions for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MRSN for having 7.48 million shares of worth $46.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 6.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.12 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.93 million shares of worth $19.74 million or 4.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.