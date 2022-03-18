MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Surged 0.53% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.01 trading at $0.36 or 6.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $567.45M. That most recent trading price of MXCT’s stock is at a discount of -190.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.44 and is indicating a premium of 15.31% from its 52-week low price of $5.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 523.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.37%, in the last five days MXCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $6.01 price level, adding 1.15% to its value on the day. MaxCyte Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.53% in past 5-day. MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) showed a performance of -18.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.02 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -232.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.72% for stock’s current value.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.29 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

MXCT Dividends

MaxCyte Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.61% institutions for MaxCyte Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Casdin Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MXCT for having 13.97 million shares of worth $170.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 3.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.86 million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $32.39 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $31.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.