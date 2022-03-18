Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Drops -1.21% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.93 trading at $2.43 or 21.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.86M. That closing price of MARPS’s stock is at a discount of -129.72% from its 52-week high price of $32.00 and is indicating a premium of 73.08% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 505.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.13%, in the last five days MARPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $13.93 price level, adding 8.66% to its value on the day. Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares saw a change of 223.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.21% in past 5-day. Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) showed a performance of 200.86% in past 30-days.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.60% during past 5 years.

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.51% institutions for Marine Petroleum Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at MARPS for having 62900.0 shares of worth $0.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 27225.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.