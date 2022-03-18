Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $23.21?

In recent trading session, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw 8.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.21 trading at $0.14 or 0.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.86B. That most recent trading price of MRO’s stock is at a discount of -10.73% from its 52-week high price of $25.70 and is indicating a premium of 58.21% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 21.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days MRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $23.21 price level, adding 0.3% to its value on the day. Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares saw a change of 40.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.39% in past 5-day. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) showed a performance of 12.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.14% for stock’s current value.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marathon Oil Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 87.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.54% while that of industry is 24.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 261.90% in the current quarter and calculating 277.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.63 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.06 billion and $1.14 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 53.50% while estimating it to be 46.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 165.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.04%.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.94% institutions for Marathon Oil Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MRO for having 86.65 million shares of worth $1.42 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 51.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $850.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26.02 million shares of worth $424.62 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $363.4 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.