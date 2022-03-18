Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Could Shrink By -36.95% Or More

In last trading session, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw 2.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.61 trading at $1.16 or 17.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $145.50M. That closing price of LGVN’s stock is at a discount of -491.33% from its 52-week high price of $45.00 and is indicating a premium of 62.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.98%, in the last five days LGVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $7.61 price level, adding 7.2% to its value on the day. Longeveron Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.65% in past 5-day. Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) showed a performance of 8.71% in past 30-days.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Longeveron Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 111.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.78% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.84% institutions for Longeveron Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LGVN for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny, which was holding about 86400.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.36 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28260.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $99757.0 in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.