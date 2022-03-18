Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Plunges -4.37% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw 22.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at -$0.28 or -5.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of KC’s stock is at a discount of -869.33% from its 52-week high price of $50.89 and is indicating a premium of 52.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.06%, in the last five days KC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $5.25 price level, adding 15.32% to its value on the day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -66.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.37% in past 5-day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) showed a performance of -35.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.65 million shares which calculate 2.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $105.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $215.59. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4006.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -321.52% for stock’s current value.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.21% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $428.15 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $411.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $298.56 million and $280.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43.40% while estimating it to be 46.70% for the next quarter.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.66% institutions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. First Trust Advisors Lp is the top institutional holder at KC for having 13.73 million shares of worth $216.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which was holding about 10.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $172.18 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.47 million shares of worth $196.36 million or 5.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45.04 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.