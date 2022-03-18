Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Rebounded 30.23% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw 18.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.16 trading at $0.02 or 0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.76B. That most recent trading price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -6.2% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 30.23% from its 52-week low price of $3.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 44.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days ITUB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $5.16 price level, adding 1.34% to its value on the day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of 37.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.42% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.20% while estimating it to be 14.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.50%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.83% institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 163.82 million shares of worth $614.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 122.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $460.91 million.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 53.42 million shares of worth $217.41 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.77 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $96.73 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.