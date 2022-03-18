Is Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), -267.91% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 2.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at $0.13 or 10.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.15M. That closing price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -267.91% from its 52-week high price of $4.93 and is indicating a premium of 22.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verastem Inc. (VSTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.74%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 10.37% to its value on the day. Verastem Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.29% in past 5-day. Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of -2.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -497.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -273.13% for stock’s current value.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verastem Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.64% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -98.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. Company posted $506k and $1.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.44% institutions for Verastem Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 21.49 million shares of worth $44.06 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 17.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.98 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.9 million shares of worth $12.09 million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.