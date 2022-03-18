Is Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA), -58.79% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.18 trading at $0.02 or 0.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.79B. That most recent trading price of UAA’s stock is at a discount of -58.79% from its 52-week high price of $27.28 and is indicating a premium of 20.26% from its 52-week low price of $13.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Under Armour Inc. (UAA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days UAA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $17.18 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Under Armour Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.23% in past 5-day. Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) showed a performance of -3.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -109.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.77% for stock’s current value.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Under Armour Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.94% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -75.00% in the current quarter and calculating -45.80% decrease in the next quarter.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.32 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.26 billion and $1.35 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.20% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 161.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 55.00%.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.74% institutions for Under Armour Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UAA for having 19.89 million shares of worth $421.57 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.08 million shares of worth $107.74 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.56 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $96.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.