Is GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX), -180.01% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw 2.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.16 trading at $1.35 or 8.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.88B. That closing price of GDRX’s stock is at a discount of -180.01% from its 52-week high price of $48.05 and is indicating a premium of 21.68% from its 52-week low price of $13.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.54%, in the last five days GDRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $17.16 price level, adding 0.06% to its value on the day. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.55% in past 5-day. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) showed a performance of -41.19% in past 30-days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GoodRx Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.35% while that of industry is 8.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $217.42 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $229.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $153.54 million and $160.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.60% while estimating it to be 43.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.41%.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.85% institutions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the top institutional holder at GDRX for having 8.79 million shares of worth $360.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $226.6 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.07 million shares of worth $92.11 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.