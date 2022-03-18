Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) A Better Buy Than Others After A -5.18% Fall In This Year?

In recent trading session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw 2.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.17 trading at -$0.1 or -0.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.06B. That most recent trading price of DB’s stock is at a discount of -37.22% from its 52-week high price of $16.70 and is indicating a premium of 22.27% from its 52-week low price of $9.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.81%, in the last five days DB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $12.17 price level, adding 0.98% to its value on the day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares saw a change of -1.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.25% in past 5-day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) showed a performance of -23.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.73. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.09% for stock’s current value.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.42% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 4.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.27% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.01%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.55% institutions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at DB for having 119.87 million shares of worth $1.5 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 68.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $861.07 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 89.41 million shares of worth $1.12 billion or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.35 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $337.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.