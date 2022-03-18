Is American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Expensive At $1.62? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.07 or -4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.39M. That closing price of AREB’s stock is at a discount of -492.59% from its 52-week high price of $9.60 and is indicating a premium of 30.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.14%, in the last five days AREB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 36.22% to its value on the day. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.25% in past 5-day. American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) showed a performance of -34.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -455.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -455.56% for stock’s current value.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.00% during past 5 years.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for American Rebel Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.