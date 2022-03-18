Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) jumps 27.90% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $40.83?

In recent trading session, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.83 trading at $0.13 or 0.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.73B. That most recent trading price of INVH’s stock is at a discount of -12.17% from its 52-week high price of $45.80 and is indicating a premium of 25.37% from its 52-week low price of $30.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days INVH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $40.83 price level, adding 0.05% to its value on the day. Invitation Homes Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.27% in past 5-day. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) showed a performance of -1.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.83 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.87% for stock’s current value.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Invitation Homes Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.42% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $521.78 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $529.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $464.1 million and $469.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.40% while estimating it to be 12.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.83%.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.76% institutions for Invitation Homes Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INVH for having 83.86 million shares of worth $3.8 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 50.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.31 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26.72 million shares of worth $1.1 billion or 4.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $623.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.