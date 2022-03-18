Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) Drops -16.90 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) saw 7.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.18 trading at $6.7 or 25.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $246.86M. That closing price of INDO’s stock is at a discount of -162.18% from its 52-week high price of $86.99 and is indicating a premium of 92.13% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.30%, in the last five days INDO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $33.18 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s shares saw a change of 1085.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.90% in past 5-day. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) showed a performance of 637.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -121.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 54.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 54.79% for stock’s current value.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 589.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.53% while that of industry is 32.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -52.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.