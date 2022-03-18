How To Know If Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Is Expensive At $3.78.

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 15.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at $0.25 or 7.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.14B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -353.7% from its 52-week high price of $17.15 and is indicating a premium of 21.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.08%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $3.78 price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -46.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.89% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -37.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.33 million shares which calculate 3.29 days to cover the short interests.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.29% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 1.14 million shares of worth $8.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 million.