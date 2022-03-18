Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) Is 44.83% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) saw 4.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at $0.02 or 7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.61M. That closing price of GPL’s stock is at a discount of -210.34% from its 52-week high price of $0.90 and is indicating a premium of 44.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.41%, in the last five days GPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 23.44% to its value on the day. Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of 32.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.71% in past 5-day. Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) showed a performance of 35.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.70. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -141.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.41% for stock’s current value.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Great Panther Mining Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 145.45% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.91 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.80% during past 5 years.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.55% institutions for Great Panther Mining Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GPL for having 20.26 million shares of worth $9.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, which was holding about 10.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.62 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18.34 million shares of worth $8.44 million or 4.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.31 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.