Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Plunged -46.03% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.21 trading at $1.39 or 4.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.98B. That closing price of GLBE’s stock is at a discount of -144.87% from its 52-week high price of $83.77 and is indicating a premium of 29.2% from its 52-week low price of $24.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.24%, in the last five days GLBE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $34.21 price level, adding 1.27% to its value on the day. Global-e Online Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -46.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.35% in past 5-day. Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) showed a performance of -13.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.59 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Global-e Online Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 362.50% while that of industry is -0.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.63 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.43% institutions for Global-e Online Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners, LLP is the top institutional holder at GLBE for having 21.83 million shares of worth $1.57 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $492.53 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity OTC Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.91 million shares of worth $168.25 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $62.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.