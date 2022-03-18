GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) Jumps 27.00%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at $0.2 or 27.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.11M. That most recent trading price of GBS’s stock is at a discount of -659.57% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 59.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.00%, in the last five days GBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, subtracting -9.94% to its value on the day. GBS Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.10% in past 5-day. GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) showed a performance of 9.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -431.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -431.91% for stock’s current value.

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GBS Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.64% institutions for GBS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GBS for having 75000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WealthShield Partners, LLC, which was holding about 49147.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70525.0.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 75000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33859.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48587.0 in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.