Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Is Currently -3.21% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.31 trading at -$0.58 or -2.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.09B. That most recent trading price of FLR’s stock is at a discount of -3.21% from its 52-week high price of $29.22 and is indicating a premium of 49.1% from its 52-week low price of $14.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fluor Corporation (FLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.01%, in the last five days FLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $28.31 price level, adding 2.08% to its value on the day. Fluor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) showed a performance of 32.52% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.29% for stock’s current value.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluor Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.55% while that of industry is 22.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.82 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -159.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.70%.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.50% institutions for Fluor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FLR for having 16.04 million shares of worth $256.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $213.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.52 million shares of worth $87.8 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $64.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.