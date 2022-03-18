First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Currently -35.99 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.92 trading at -$0.03 or -0.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.58B. That most recent trading price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -35.99% from its 52-week high price of $18.93 and is indicating a premium of 33.26% from its 52-week low price of $9.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.22%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $13.92 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 25.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.82% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of 21.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.74% for stock’s current value.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,150.00% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $186 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.08% during past 5 years.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.57% institutions for First Majestic Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AG for having 23.87 million shares of worth $265.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 8.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.32 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.46 million shares of worth $127.31 million or 4.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.56 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $117.28 million in the company or a holder of 4.06% of company’s stock.