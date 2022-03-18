EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.27?

In last trading session, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.27 trading at -$0.01 or -0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That closing price of EQRX’s stock is at a discount of -159.95% from its 52-week high price of $11.10 and is indicating a premium of 38.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.23%, in the last five days EQRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $4.27 price level, adding 4.26% to its value on the day. EQRx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.35% in past 5-day. EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) showed a performance of 28.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.07 million shares which calculate 6.98 days to cover the short interests.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.80% institutions for EQRx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at EQRX for having 43.18 million shares of worth $294.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, which was holding about 39.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $269.58 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.11 million shares of worth $14.36 million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.