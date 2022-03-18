Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) Jumps 10.29 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) saw 4.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at $0.28 or 10.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.32M. That closing price of ENSV’s stock is at a discount of -192.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.76 and is indicating a premium of 81.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enservco Corporation (ENSV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.29%, in the last five days ENSV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 24.24% to its value on the day. Enservco Corporation’s shares saw a change of 251.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.56% in past 5-day. Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) showed a performance of 372.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 1.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.0% for stock’s current value.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.60% in the current quarter and calculating 112.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.79 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.39 million and $5.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 183.90% while estimating it to be 122.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.91% institutions for Enservco Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at ENSV for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95536.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 76526.0 shares of worth $65276.0 or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56093.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47847.0 in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.