Does OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw 7.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.08 or 13.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.00M. That closing price of OP’s stock is at a discount of -1677.94% from its 52-week high price of $12.09 and is indicating a premium of 42.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.30%, in the last five days OP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 13.8% to its value on the day. OceanPal Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.34% in past 5-day. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) showed a performance of 35.98% in past 30-days.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.00% institutions for OceanPal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Osmium Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at OP for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14267.0 shares of worth $74473.0 or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6681.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34874.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.