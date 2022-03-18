Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Up Almost 2.66% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.98 trading at -$0.11 or -3.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $738.51M. That most recent trading price of DHC’s stock is at a discount of -77.52% from its 52-week high price of $5.29 and is indicating a premium of 21.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.40%, in the last five days DHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $2.98 price level, adding 5.99% to its value on the day. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.64% in past 5-day. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) showed a performance of 2.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.13 million shares which calculate 3.87 days to cover the short interests.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diversified Healthcare Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 500.00% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -242.90% in the current quarter and calculating 21.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $340.42 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $342.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $384.91 million and $364.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.60% while estimating it to be -5.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 225.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.20%.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.29%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7.94%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.07% institutions for Diversified Healthcare Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DHC for having 44.9 million shares of worth $138.75 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 38.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.57 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.78 million shares of worth $51.85 million or 7.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.22 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.85 million in the company or a holder of 4.70% of company’s stock.