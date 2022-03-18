Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Dropped -22.34% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.96 trading at $0.54 or 7.28% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of DAVE’s stock is at a discount of -92.84% from its 52-week high price of $15.35 and is indicating a premium of 50.38% from its 52-week low price of $3.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.28%, in the last five days DAVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $7.96 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. Dave Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.42% in past 5-day. Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) showed a performance of 38.92% in past 30-days.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.51% institutions for Dave Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wexford Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at DAVE for having 1.69 million shares of worth $7.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2019, it was holding 18.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bandera Partners LLC, which was holding about 1.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2019. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2019, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.67 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2019, making its stake of worth around $0.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.