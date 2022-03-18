Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) At $1.83: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw 3.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at $0.36 or 24.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.53M. That closing price of CELP’s stock is at a discount of -100.55% from its 52-week high price of $3.67 and is indicating a premium of 54.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 287.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.49%, in the last five days CELP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 13.68% to its value on the day. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 63.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) showed a performance of 96.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2300.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.78 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2021. Company posted $91.25 million and $68.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -58.60% while estimating it to be -30.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.00% during past 5 years.

CELP Dividends

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.47% institutions for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management is the top institutional holder at CELP for having 33019.0 shares of worth $36991.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Platform Technology Partners, which was holding about 31916.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35755.0.