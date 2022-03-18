CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Plunged -12.15% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw 3.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at -$0.22 or -5.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $398.36M. That closing price of CTIC’s stock is at a discount of -18.2% from its 52-week high price of $4.87 and is indicating a premium of 65.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.07%, in the last five days CTIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 15.4% to its value on the day. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares saw a change of 66.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.15% in past 5-day. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) showed a performance of 76.82% in past 30-days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CTI BioPharma Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.43% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -8.70% decrease in the next quarter.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.30% during past 5 years.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.63% institutions for CTI BioPharma Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at CTIC for having 8.93 million shares of worth $26.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $7.59 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.